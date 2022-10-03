Biden to Visit Puerto Rico Amid Hurricane Recovery Efforts

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, travel Monday to Puerto Rico to hear firsthand about recovery efforts from Hurricane Fiona, which devastated parts of the U.S. territory last month.

The White House said Biden will speak about his administration’s commitment to helping the people of Puerto Rico rebuild a “more secure and resilient infrastructure.”

The Bidens also are scheduled to meet with families and community leaders at a school and to thank local and federal officials involved in recovery efforts.

Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi said his government and emergency response team would have the opportunity to update Biden on their operations.

Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico on September 18 and knocked out power to the entire island.

Power grid operator LUMA Energy said Sunday it had restored service to 92% of customers.

The hardest-hit areas in the western and southern parts of Puerto Rico were still below the utility’s goal of having at least 90% of service restored across the island by October 6.

Puerto Rico has still not completely recovered from Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 storm that struck the island September 18, 2017 — almost exactly five years ago.

Biden is due to travel Wednesday to the southeastern U.S. state of Florida — hit by Hurricane Ian last week.

