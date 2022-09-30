Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, the longest living former U.S. president in American history, marks his 98th birthday on October 1. As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, while Carter’s health has prevented him from being publicly active in recent years, he is still engaged with his global nonprofit Carter Center to promote peace and health throughout the world.
Former US President Jimmy Carter Turns 98
