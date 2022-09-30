Thousands of Russians are fleeing Russia’s military conscription, hoping to wait out the war in neighboring countries. But those who have wound up in Belarus might not be safe from Moscow. Maxim Moskalkov has the story.
Produced by: Dana Preobrazhenskaya
Russians Fleeing to Belarus to Avoid Draft — But Will It Help?
