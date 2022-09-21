With a focus on healthy living, a Hispanic family a few kilometers from the U.S. capital keeps a traditional way of farming alive. The owners of Glory Fields in Maryland use techniques from the past to implement a sustainable living initiative they say is paying off so far. VOA News’ Cristina Caicedo Smit has the story.
Age-Old Techniques at Hispanic-Owned Sustainable Farm
