US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is co-hosting a food security summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Top U.N. officials have warned that drought, rising global commodity prices, the impacts of COVID-19, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could trigger famine in many countries. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Biden to Announce Food Assistance Plan at UN General Assembly
