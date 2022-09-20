President Joe Biden will address the U.N. General Assembly in New York Wednesday, where he is expected to highlight U.S. efforts to strengthen global food security and replenish the Global Fund to fight AIDS and other pandemics. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
…
Biden to Focus on Food Security, Global Health at UN General Assembly
President Joe Biden will address the U.N. General Assembly in New York Wednesday, where he is expected to highlight U.S. efforts to strengthen global food security and replenish the Global Fund to fight AIDS and other pandemics. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.