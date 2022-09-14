A former security chief for Twitter told U.S. lawmakers Tuesday the social media company is more than 10 years behind industry standards for cybersecurity and privacy. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.
Twitter Whistleblower: Social Media Giant Lags a Decade on Security Standards
