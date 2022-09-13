The U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe versus Wade this June sent the decision to regulate abortion up to individual states. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson traveled to Wyoming to see how the fight over so-called trigger bans is playing out.
Supreme Court Sends Abortion Decision Back to US States
