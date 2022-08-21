Over a month after the controversial Supreme Court ruling that overturned a New York gun safety law requiring a license to carry concealed weapons in public, the conversation continues. Evgeny Maslov has the story on the state of the U.S. gun debate, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Alexander Barash, Dmitrii Vershinin
…
After Supreme Court Ruling, Gun Debate Continues in New York, New Jersey
Over a month after the controversial Supreme Court ruling that overturned a New York gun safety law requiring a license to carry concealed weapons in public, the conversation continues. Evgeny Maslov has the story on the state of the U.S. gun debate, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Alexander Barash, Dmitrii Vershinin