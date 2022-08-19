Haitian and Central American migrants in Mexico are getting the chance to join a pilot work program in that country as they wait to be granted asylum so they can enter the United States. Victor Hugo Castillo reports from McAllen, Texas
…
Work Program Helps Migrants in Mexico Who Seek Asylum in US
Haitian and Central American migrants in Mexico are getting the chance to join a pilot work program in that country as they wait to be granted asylum so they can enter the United States. Victor Hugo Castillo reports from McAllen, Texas