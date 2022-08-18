The Russian invasion of Ukraine has taken a heavy toll on its northern Chernihiv region. Older residents have lost almost everything, including their homes and personal possessions. But volunteers are doing their best to help these people return to normal life. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. VOA footage by Paviel Syhodolskiy.
In Ukraine’s Hard-Hit Chernihiv, Volunteers Help Older People Survive
