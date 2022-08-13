The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating former President Donald Trump for possible violations of the Espionage Act and other crimes after the FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents from his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, earlier this week. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has the latest.
Trump Investigated for Possible Violation of Espionage Act
