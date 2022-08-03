From the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Jewish community in Russia has not explicitly supported the military actions of the Kremlin, thus undermining President Vladimir Putin’s claim that Russian forces are on a mission to denazify Ukraine. Russian Jews avoid talking about this issue, and many have chosen to leave the country. Marcus Harton narrates this report from the VOA Moscow Bureau.
Jews’ Silence Undermines Russia’s Aim to ‘DeNazify’ Ukraine
