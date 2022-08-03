U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Taiwan political leaders in the capital, Taipei, Wednesday, as China showed its dissatisfaction over the visit by conducting military maneuvers outside the territory it claims as its own. VOA’s Michael Brown reports.
Pelosi Meets Taiwan Lawmakers in Taipei
