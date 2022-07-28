Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States has offered Russia a “substantial proposal” to free detained American basketball star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports. Producer: Henry Hernandez
US Risks High Stakes Public Diplomacy to Get Griner, Whelan Freed from Russian Jails
