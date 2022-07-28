The first rehabilitation center built according to U.S. standards opened in Irpin, Ukraine, three years ago. So far, it has survived the war intact and is once again accepting patients. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. Camera and video editing by Paviel Syhodolskiy.
Rehab Center in Ukraine’s Irpin Helps Military Veterans, Wounded Civilians
