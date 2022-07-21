White House Unveils $37 Billion Crime Prevention Plan 

U.S. President Joe Biden is due to speak Thursday about a $37 billion proposal to combat and prevent crime.

The White House released some details of the plan ahead of Biden’s scheduled address at an event in the state of Pennsylvania.

It includes nearly $13 billion to help communities hire and train 100,000 police officers during the next five years.

Another $3 billion would go toward addressing court backlogs, solving murders and setting up local task forces to reduce the rate of gun violence.

The White House said Biden’s proposal would boost penalties for trafficking fentanyl and ask Congress to enact legislation making online marketplaces liable if they sell stolen goods.

The plan also includes $15 billion for cities and states to put into place efforts to prevent violent crime and to identify situations in which public health agencies should respond to non-violent situations instead of police.

Another portion would focus on services for mental health and substance abuse, as well as social work and giving more people access to job training, education and housing.

