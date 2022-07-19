With a worldwide food crisis looming as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Iran’s capital, Tehran, with their sights set on reaching an agreement on resuming the flow of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. Jonathan Spier narrates this VOA report from Moscow.
Inflation, Threat of Food Shortages, Push Putin to the Table
With a worldwide food crisis looming as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Iran’s capital, Tehran, with their sights set on reaching an agreement on resuming the flow of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. Jonathan Spier narrates this VOA report from Moscow.