Buses full of migrants continue to arrive in Washington from Texas. They are being sent by Greg Abbott, the state’s Republican governor, who says U.S. President Joe Biden has not done enough to secure the southern border with Mexico. VOA News reporter Iacopo Luzi has the story.
Buses of Undocumented Migrants from Texas Stall in US Capital
