Jury Selection to Begin in Bannon Trial

Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of Steve Bannon, an adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump who is facing charges of contempt of Congress.

The charges stem from Bannon’s refusal to testify before the congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and provide records.

Each of the two charges of contempt carry a possible sentence of between 30 days and one year in jail, as well as a fine of up to $100,000.

Bannon’s lawyers sought to delay the trial, arguing he would not be treated fairly by a jury due to media coverage of the committee’s proceedings.

A judge ruled last week the trial could go forward, saying he intended to seat a jury that is “appropriate, fair and unbiased.”

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters

…