U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid publicly differed on the best approach to counter the threat of Iran’s nuclear weapons program, as the two leaders signed a joint security declaration. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara is traveling with the president, and she has this report from Jerusalem.
Diplomacy Best to Stop Iran Nuclear Ambitions, Biden Says, as Israel Pushes Military Option
