President US Joe Biden arrives in Israel on Wednesday for his first visit to the Middle East since taking office. He will fly directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia, a move the US leader called “symbolic.” Israel hopes the visit will pave the way for eventual full diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem with videographer Ricki Rosen.
After Biden Visit, Israel Hopes for Diplomatic Relations With Saudis
