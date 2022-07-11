Biden to Unveil First Full-Color Images from Webb Telescope

The world will get its first view of a full-color image from the James Webb Space Telescope at a White House event Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to release the image, with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson giving remarks.

NASA plans to release more full-color images Tuesday that it says will show the telescope “at its full power as it begins its mission to unfold the infrared universe.”

The $10 billion telescope with a primary mirror measuring 6.5 meters in diameter launched in December 2021.

