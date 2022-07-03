Changes are expected in how the U.S. deals with migrants along America’s southern border after the Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration’s push to terminate a Trump-era policy that forced them to await their immigration court dates on the Mexican side of the border. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, last week’s ruling coincided with news that more than 50 migrants had died in a trailer truck abandoned in Texas.
…
Revised US Border Policy Expected After Supreme Court Ruling
Changes are expected in how the U.S. deals with migrants along America’s southern border after the Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration’s push to terminate a Trump-era policy that forced them to await their immigration court dates on the Mexican side of the border. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, last week’s ruling coincided with news that more than 50 migrants had died in a trailer truck abandoned in Texas.