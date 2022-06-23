US Expanding Monkeypox Testing

The United States is expanding its capacity to test for monkeypox by shipping tests to five commercial labs.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday the effort will “dramatically expand testing capacity nationwide and make testing more convenient and accessible for patients and health care providers.”

Health care providers will be able to start using the labs to test for monkeypox by early July, the agency said.

As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been 142 reported monkeypox infections in the United States since the first in mid-May.

More than 30 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported cases.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters

