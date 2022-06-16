U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at combating controversial LGBTQI+ bills that have been introduced in state legislatures across the country. Biden’s order comes as the administration celebrated Pride Month. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report
Biden Celebrates Pride Month Amid Attacks on LGBTQI+ Communities
