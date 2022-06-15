An ambitious project in California will create a wildlife bridge across a busy highway, providing a safe corridor for mountain lions and other species. As Mike O’Sullivan reports from Los Angeles, the effort aims to help animals hemmed in by growing cities. Camera: Roy Kim
Wildlife Crossing Will Aid California’s Mountain Lions, Other Species
