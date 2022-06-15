Joe Biden plans to visit the Middle East in July, with stops in Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia. It will be the first time an American president flies directly from Israel to an Arab state that doesn’t recognize the country. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara reports.
Biden’s Mideast Trip Includes Direct Israel-Saudi Arabia Flight
