Many people consider prisons to be places to “lock criminals away” until their “time is up.” A growing understanding about healing and the skills needed for people to successfully rejoin their communities has led one state to provide a novel option for inmates. It’s a radio station. From Denver, Colorado, Shelley Schlender reports. Camera: Scott Stearns
…
Colorado Launches Prison Radio
Many people consider prisons to be places to “lock criminals away” until their “time is up.” A growing understanding about healing and the skills needed for people to successfully rejoin their communities has led one state to provide a novel option for inmates. It’s a radio station. From Denver, Colorado, Shelley Schlender reports. Camera: Scott Stearns