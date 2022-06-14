The investigation into the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol resumed Monday, as congressional investigators alleged former President Donald Trump falsely advanced claims of fraud in the 2020 election despite warnings from his closest advisers. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more. Produced by Katherine Gypson
Top Campaign Advisers Testify Trump Pushed Fraudulent Election Claims
