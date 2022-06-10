After more than a year of investigation, the January 6 Committee held its first public hearing Thursday night, making the case before the American people that former U.S. President Donald Trump directed his followers to storm the U.S. Capitol as part of a conspiracy to hold on to the presidency. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.
Congressional Investigators Say Trump Plotted ‘Coup’ in First Public Hearing
