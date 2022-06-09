Speaking to student journalists in Los Angeles, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken faces questions such as why the U.S. deals with countries that have allegedly killed journalists while condemning others for threatening press freedom. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
…
Students Challenge US Secretary of State on Press Freedom Support
Speaking to student journalists in Los Angeles, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken faces questions such as why the U.S. deals with countries that have allegedly killed journalists while condemning others for threatening press freedom. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.