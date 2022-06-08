Armed Man Arrested Near Home of Supreme Court Associate Justice Kavanaugh

An armed man was arrested near the home of Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday morning in Maryland, outside Washington, D.C.

The man, reportedly from California, is in his 20s and had a knife and a gun, according to officials. His identity has not yet been released. He reportedly had made threats to Kavanaugh.

The man reportedly told police he was mad over the court’s potential move to overturn Roe v. Wade. He was also angry about the spate of mass shootings that have occurred in recent weeks.

All of the Supreme Court justices have been provided round-the-clock security after a leaked document indicated the court was considering overturning the landmark abortion ruling. Some abortion proponents have protested near Kavanaugh’s home, and some have threatened violence should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press.



