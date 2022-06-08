U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has announced $3.2 billion in private sector investment in Central America as part of an effort to improve the economy and address the migration out of the region. Mike O’Sullivan reports from Los Angeles, where Harris is taking part in the Summit of the Americas.
Kamala Harris Announces Private Aid Package for Central America
