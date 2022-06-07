US Says Ties with Saudi Arabia on ‘Steady Footing’

President Joe Biden has confirmed he is considering a trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel and other countries in the Middle East, with sources saying the visit would not likely happen until next month at the earliest. Analysts say efforts to end the war in Yemen and to bring down global oil prices would likely be central topics. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.
Produced by: Mary Cislak
