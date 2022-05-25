Ending his six-day trip to Asia, U.S. President Joe Biden used the war in Ukraine to signal a warning to China to uphold fundamental principles of the international order. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report from Tokyo.
Biden Ends Asia Trip With Warning to China
