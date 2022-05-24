Thousands of Afghan refugees are now living in America, struggling after receiving limited government assistance. One Vietnamese woman who knows the challenge of providing for a family in an unfamiliar country is helping the new arrivals in Seattle, Washington. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti shows us how. Videographer: Saqib Ul Islam
Seeing Similarity to Fall of Saigon, Group Fills Government Void
