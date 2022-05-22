North Korea was not the only focus during U.S. President Joe Biden’s two-day visit to neighboring South Korea, but the nuclear-armed North did keep coming up in Biden’s discussions in the South Korean capital, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul.
In Seoul, Biden Focuses on Economic, Security Issues, Sends Message to Kim Jong Un
