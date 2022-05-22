Latest Developments in Ukraine: May 22

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

2:04 a.m.: CNN, citing Russian state media, reports that Russia may swap Ukrainian prisoners for a pro-Russian politician and oligarch.

That man, Viktor Medvedchuk, has been in Ukrainian custody since April. Before the Russian invasion, CNN reports, he’d been accused of treason.

1:07 a.m.: International sanctions have “practically broken” logistics in Russia, Al Jazeera reports.

“The sanctions imposed on Russia… have practically broken all logistics in our country. And we have to look for new logistics corridors,” said Vitaly Savelyev, Russia’s transport minister.

12:02 a.m.: Al Jazeera reports that Russia has again accused Ukraine of attacking its settlements. Roman Starovoit, the governor of the Kursk region, said there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

