Digital display parameter 12V/24V automotive battery internal resistance tester
Product details:
Material: ABS
Power Mode: Room electrical and hard wiring
Main function: Car battery test
Usage scope: All car lead-acid starter battery, including regular flooded, EFB, AGM tablet battery, AGM winding battery, GEL battery,WET, etc.
🌟Price today for: only $20 (discount: -48%)
➡️Item ID: 03200326
🎉Order now 12V/24V automotive battery internal resistance tester
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