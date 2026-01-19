Ultra-Thin Smart Watch for Men and Women. Stainless Steel Fitness Tracker with Wireless Calls, Multiple Sports Modes, Message and Sitting Reminders, Camera Control, Weather Updates, USB Rechargeable Battery, Elegant Design, Perfect Gift for Active Lifestyles, Fitness Tracker Watch, Sleek Watch Design, Durable Watchband
Product details:
Strap Material: Silica Gel, Stainless Steel
Watches case material: Alloy
Dial Shape: Round
Water Resistance Level: IP67
Style: Elegant
Movement: Smart Watch
Drive Mode: Electronic
Feature: Calorie Counter, Pedometer, Call
Wireless Property
Power Mode: USB Charging
Battery Properties: Rechargeable Battery
Rechargeable Battery: Lithium Battery-Polymer
