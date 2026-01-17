Smart Watch with 3.73cm 3D Curved Screen, Wireless Calls, Multi-Sport Tracking, Local Weather and Stopwatch, Zinc Alloy Case, Rechargeable Lithium Battery, Compatible with Iphone and Android, Unisex Design, Smart Watch, Sleek Watch Design, Durable Watch Case
Product details:
Power Mode: USB Charging
Battery Properties: Rechargeable Battery
Battery Capacity: 200 mAh
Rechargeable Battery: Lithium Battery-Polymer
Wireless Property
Water Resistance Level: IP68
Strap Material: Silicone
🌟Price today for: only $16 (discount: -44%)
➡️Item ID: 01170126
🎉Order now Smart Watch 3D Curved Screen Wireless Calls
✅use the support chat (button on the left) or fill out the electronic form to order and receive additional information
➡️Like and subscribe:
@sellines youtube
@sellines instagram
@sellines facebook
from: SeLLineS Network