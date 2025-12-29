2025 New Durable Men’s Smartwatch, LED Flashlight Function, Large Battery, 2.01-Inch HD Full Touch Screen, Rating, Weather Display, Step Counter, Calorie Tracker, Wireless Calling, USB Charging, Android 9.0, Alloy Body, Black steel and Silicone Strap, Wireless Version 5.3
Product details:
Battery Capacity: 400 mAh
Water Resistance Level: IP68
Screen Size: 2.01inch
Power Mode: USB Charging
Battery Properties: Rechargeable Lithium Battery-Polymer
Wireless Property
Wireless Version: 5.3
Screen Material: TFT
Screen Resolution: 240*296
Body Material: Alloy
Strap Material: Silicone
Screen Ratio: 90%
Operating System Version: Android 9.0
