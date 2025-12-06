USB C To USB C Fast Charger Cable

60W USB C To USB C Charging Cable for iPhone 15, Samsung, Xiaomi. Fast Charger, Male to Male, Round Matte Finish, Copper-clad Aluminum Wire, 60W Output Power

Product details

Shape: Round

Surface Finishing Type: Matte

Connector Polarity: Male To Male

Material: Nylon

Input Connector Type: Type-C

Output Connector Type: Type-C

Input Power: 60W

Output Power: 60W

Maximum Output Power Of A Single Port At Full Load: 60W

Data Transmission: Yes

Power Mode: USB Charging

Wire Core Material: Copper-clad Aluminum With 5-10% Copper

Form: Circular Finish Process: Non-glossy

Connector Type: Male to Male

Composition: Nylon Input Connector

Style: Type-C Output Connector

Style: Type-C Input Wattage: 50-80W

Output Wattage: 50-80W

Peak Output Power Per Port Under Full Load: 50-80W

Data Transfer: Yes

Power Function: USB



