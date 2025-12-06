USB C To USB C Fast Charger Cable

60W USB C To USB C Charging Cable for iPhone 15, Samsung, Xiaomi. Fast Charger, Male to Male, Round Matte Finish, Copper-clad Aluminum Wire, 60W Output Power
Product details
Shape: Round
Surface Finishing Type: Matte
Connector Polarity: Male To Male
Material: Nylon
Input Connector Type: Type-C
Output Connector Type: Type-C
Input Power: 60W
Output Power: 60W
Maximum Output Power Of A Single Port At Full Load: 60W
Data Transmission: Yes
Power Mode: USB Charging
Wire Core Material: Copper-clad Aluminum With 5-10% Copper
Form: Circular Finish Process: Non-glossy
Connector Type: Male to Male
Composition: Nylon Input Connector
Style: Type-C Output Connector
Style: Type-C Input Wattage: 50-80W
Output Wattage: 50-80W
Peak Output Power Per Port Under Full Load: 50-80W
Data Transfer: Yes
Power Function: USB
