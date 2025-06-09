43pcs Magnetic Screwdriver Set, Precision, Anti-slip Handle, for Electronic Equipment, Glasses, Home Appliances, Car & Motorcycle Repair, High Price, Durable Tools
Product details:
Major Material: Stainless Steel
Product specifications: 8 screwdrivers: Flat head: 6x38mm, 5x75mm, 6x100mm, 8x150mm. Phillips head: PH2x38mm, PH1x75mm, PH2x100mm, PH3x150mm; 7 precision screwdrivers: Flat head: 2.0x50mm, 2.5x50mm, 3.0x50mm. Phillips head: PH0x50mm, PH00x50mm. Star: T6x50mm, T8x50mm. 25 pieces of 1/4″ screwdriver bits: Flat head: 2, 4, 5, 6, 6.5. Phillips: PH0, PH1, PH2, PH3. Pozidriv: PZ0, PZ1, PZ2, PZ3. Torx: T10, T15, T20, T25, T30, T40. Hex: H2, H2.5, H3, H4, H5, H6. 1 flexible socket extension bar; 1 magnetic drill bit holder for 1/4″; 1 magnetizer/demagnetizer tool
⭐️Price today: only $25
✅Item ID: 0108625
Order now 43pcs Magnetic Screwdriver Set
