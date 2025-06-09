2025 New Durable Smartwatch

2025 New Durable Men’S Smartwatch, LED Flashlight Function, Large Battery, 2.01-Inch HD Full Touch Screen, Rating, Weather Display, Step Counter, Calorie Tracker, Wireless Calling, USB Charging, Android 9.0, Alloy Body, Silicone Strap, Wireless Version:Wireless 5, Black steel watch + black silicone strap
Product details:
Power Mode: USB Charging
Battery Properties: Lithium Battery-Polymer Rechargeable Battery
Battery Capacity: 400mAh
Wireless Version: Wireless 5.3
Water Resistance Level: IP68
Screen Material: TFT
Screen Resolution: 240*296
Strap Material: Silicone
Screen Size: 2.01inch
Screen Ratio (%): 90
Operating System Version: Android 9.0
Price today: only $16
Item ID: 0307625
