2025 New Durable Men’S Smartwatch, LED Flashlight Function, Large Battery, 2.01-Inch HD Full Touch Screen, Rating, Weather Display, Step Counter, Calorie Tracker, Wireless Calling, USB Charging, Android 9.0, Alloy Body, Silicone Strap, Wireless Version:Wireless 5, Black steel watch + black silicone strap

Product details:

Power Mode: USB Charging

Battery Properties: Lithium Battery-Polymer Rechargeable Battery

Battery Capacity: 400mAh

Wireless Version: Wireless 5.3

Water Resistance Level: IP68

Screen Material: TFT

Screen Resolution: 240*296

Strap Material: Silicone

Screen Size: 2.01inch

Screen Ratio (%): 90

Operating System Version: Android 9.0



Price today: only $16

Item ID: 0307625

Order now 2025 New Durable Smartwatch





write to us for more information







⭐️Click the link ughjcp9ar0m, to get a set of coupons 💰100$!! Get it 💰100$ directly in the app via the link: m9w7rzdeip1🤝!



⭐️ Click on the exclusive offer link uooyi25nd41, to evaluate the highest quality products at super low prices. 🛍️ These unbeatable deals are only available here. Buy now and save! ⭐️ Enjoy free shipping ✅ and free return of goods within 90 days ✅🤝!



🌟 ➡️ 🎉 Another surprise for you! Click ewobsiipbkp, to earn money with me 🤝!



SeLLineS Network