Inflation in the United States increased in January as prices of food, gasoline and housing, among others, continued to rise. VOA correspondent Veronica Balderas Iglesias talked to economists about what the Trump administration can do to bring prices down.
…
Economists weigh in as US inflation rises
Inflation in the United States increased in January as prices of food, gasoline and housing, among others, continued to rise. VOA correspondent Veronica Balderas Iglesias talked to economists about what the Trump administration can do to bring prices down.