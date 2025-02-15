Ukraine’s vast reserves of critical minerals give it the potential to be a strategic supplier for the West. President Donald Trump is considering a deal that would continue U.S. support for Ukraine in the war against Russia in exchange for access to its minerals. That proposed agreement is set for discussion at the Munich Security Conference. Myroslava Gongadze has the story from Warsaw, with reporting from Anna Chernikova in Kyiv.
Ukraine, US weigh critical minerals agreement
