Democratic lawmakers are criticizing what they call the Trump administration’s “extreme” efforts to reshape the U.S. government, vowing to oppose those changes despite limited political capital in both chambers of the U.S. Congress. Republicans, however, defend the moves, saying attempts to stop fraud and waste are long overdue. VOA congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports from Washington.
Minority party Democrats vow to fight Trump’s agency shutdowns, job cuts
