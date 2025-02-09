VOA immigration weekly recap, Feb. 2–8

Editor’s note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Historical precedent, legal questions swirl around Trump plan to detain migrants at Guantanamo

The Trump administration’s expansion of migrant detention facilities, notably its use of the U.S. naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has reignited debate among human rights advocates and legal experts. VOA’s immigration Aline Barros reports.

What is birthright citizenship?

President Donald Trump is reigniting a fierce debate: Should everyone born on U.S. soil automatically become a citizen? This question strikes at the heart of American identity, history and law. Trump signed an executive order last month seeking to end the right, but two federal judges have placed injunctions on the order, pausing it indefinitely. Here’s what you need to know about birthright citizenship.

Rubio visiting Costa Rica, Guatemala on trip focused on migration, security ties

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Tuesday with officials in Costa Rica and later in Guatemala as part of a tour of Latin America focused on migration, security cooperation and countering Chinese influence in the region. Rubio was in El Salvador for talks Monday with President Nayib Bukele, and he announced that Bukele had offered to accept any deportees from the United States, regardless of their nationality. Reported by VOA’s State Department Correspondent Nike Ching.

California city breaks with state on shielding undocumented migrants

U.S. Border Patrol agents are detaining undocumented migrants as part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. Many of those arrests have been in California, where one city is trying to break with the state and cooperate with federal immigration agencies. Genia Dulot reports from Huntington Beach.

10 ‘high-threat illegal aliens’ arrive at Guantanamo Bay

The first undocumented migrants — described by U.S. officials as the “the worst of the worst” — are being held in jail cells at the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, waiting to be sent home. The Pentagon on Wednesday confirmed 10 “high-threat illegal aliens” arrived Tuesday at the detention facility, where they are being held under the watch of officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Carla Babb, VOA’s Pentagon correspondent, and Jeff Seldin, VOA’s national security correspondent, report.

Trump’s birthright citizenship order put on hold by 2nd federal judge

A U.S. federal judge ordered a second temporary pause Wednesday on President Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship for anyone born in the United States to someone in the country illegally. U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman said no court in the country has endorsed the Trump administration’s interpretation of the 14th Amendment. “This court will not be the first,” she said. The Associated Press reports.

Trump administration moves to end deportation protections for 348,000 Venezuelans

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Monday moved to remove protection against deportation from hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans in the U.S., part of President Donald Trump’s expanding immigration crackdown. The decision means about 348,000 Venezuelans with Temporary Protected Status, more than half of all Venezuelans in the program, could be deported and lose work permits in April, according to a government notice. The notice said the protections were contrary to U.S. interests and no longer justified by conditions in Venezuela. Reuters reports.

Afghan refugees in California seek clarity amid illegal immigration crackdowns

Afghan refugees in the United States are expressing concern about their status as the Trump administration cracks down on illegal immigration. In California, immigration lawyers are stepping in to address these concerns and clarify the potential effects on their status. Fahim Sediqi reports from Sacramento, California, narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.

Immigration around the world

Darfuri women face sexual violence in war, refuge

Aid groups say sexual violence is a constant threat for women in Sudan’s Darfur, but refugees also say it’s a problem for those who have fled the region. Reporting from a refugee camp on Chad’s border with Darfur, Henry Wilkins looks at the phenomenon of “firewood rape.” Camera: Henry Wilkins.

US deportation flight carrying undocumented Indian migrants lands in Punjab

A U.S. deportation flight carrying Indian nationals accused of entering the U.S. illegally landed in the northern state of Punjab on Wednesday – the first such flight to India since the Trump administration launched a crackdown on undocumented immigrants. The military aircraft, which landed amid tight security, brought 104 deportees, according to media reports. Authorities did not confirm the number, but said the deportees will be received in a friendly manner. Anjana Pasricha reports for VOA from New Delhi, India.

News Brief

A South Texas man was sentenced for conspiring to smuggle undocumented immigrants, resulting in multiple deaths.

…